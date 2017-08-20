Photos: Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan are twinning, and we are stunned at their resemblance

Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan must have bowled over their female fans. Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan must have bowled over their female fans.

Like father, like son is all that comes to our mind when we see Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. The handsome star and his good looking son was seen together at the Mumbai airport, last night. We do not know where this father-son duo was heading to but they looked simply stunning in their black leather jackets. SRK and Aryan were twinning in white T-shirt and the jacket, and they looked alike too.

Young Aryan Khan looks like a carbon copy of father Shah Rukh Khan and has his own fan following already. We recently saw a fan make a split of the images of SRK and Aryan and saw how the two look so much alike. At the airport, Aryan looked happy and not only posed for photos, but also shook hand with fans. We guess the two were leaving for the US where Aryan is now pursuing his film studies at the University of Southern California.

SRK and Aryan’s pictures must have bowled over their female fans! Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father and he does not believe in poking his nose in his kids’ life and is just a phone call away from them even after being super busy with his films. In an earlier interview, SRK revealed his side as a father and also spoke about his son, Aryan’s ambitions.

See the latest image of Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan here:

Also, see a fan-made collage of SRK and Aryan Khan:

When the actor spoke about his son Aryan, who is soon to turn 20, he did not seem worried about him. In fact, the 51-year-old says that Aryan is much sorted and has future plans, which is to be better than him.

“He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool,” SRK had said then.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd