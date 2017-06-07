Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam share ‘perfect fitting genes’: This photo is proof

Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo drawing comparison between him and his son AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo drawing comparison between him and his son AbRam.

We have often seen Shah Rukh Khan and his younger son AbRam twinning. There have been times when we could not stop ourselves from saying, “like father like son” for Bollywood’s cutest father-son duo. But now the Baadshah of Bollywood seconds our thoughts. Shah Rukh also believes that his munchkin AbRam is his carbon copy and he and his son have “perfectly fitted genes”.

On Tuesday, SRK shared a collage on his social media account where he put a zoomed in picture of AbRam in his daughter Suhana’s arms and on the other side, he fixed his own picture in a similar pose. “As overplayed as the pun is, I still can’t resist writing…“Have u ever seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes?” wrote Shah Rukh. Though the Raees actor shared a single moment where he found his son his exact replica, there have been many more moments where we could vouch for the fact that Shah Rukh’s little one is a mirror to his childhood.

AbRam has always been a delight to watch. He is a superstar already and always steals the limelight from his parents. The four-year-old has become his father’s favourite companion. Be it his film’s shooting, a trip to Golden Temple, playing games, a visit around the city or the IPL matches of his team Kolkata Knight Riders, SRK, it appears, prefers AbRam by his side over anyone else from his family. But the actor has at various instances cleared that he shares a lovely bond with each of his children.

Also read| Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana hugging AbRam on his birthday makes for most adorable photo. Here is how birthday party went

A few days back when Shah Rukh delivered his first ever TED talk in Vancouver, the actor rubbished the rumours of AbRam being the ‘lovechild’ of his elder son Aryan. He also said that his family was disturbed with the fake news and his son Aryan was the one who got affected by it the most.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd