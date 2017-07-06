Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a selfie moment on the sets of Anand L Rai’s next film leaving fans curious, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan is filming of the song for Anand L Rai’s next, and thanks to the various fan pages of the two Khans, we got to see some of their pictures from the sets. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan is filming of the song for Anand L Rai’s next, and thanks to the various fan pages of the two Khans, we got to see some of their pictures from the sets.

Whenever we see a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together, we just love it. We already know that Salman is shooting for a special song in Aanand L Rai’s film starring Shah Rukh Khan. The filming of the song began on July 4, and thanks to the various fan pages of the two Khans, we got to see some of their pictures from the sets. While the earlier still had both SRK and Salman, a new picture from the sets is also doing the rounds of social media. This time they are seen posing for a selfie with probably a fan or a crew member.

SRK and Salman are all smiles in the picture and as always we are in awe to see them together. We last saw them sharing screen space in Tubelight where SRK did a cameo in Salman’s film. Aanand’s upcoming movie gained a lot of traction after news surfaced that King Khan will play a dwarf. Elaborating on the same, a report by Bollywoodlife carried details about how Shah Rukh Khan will get into the role of a dwarf.

The main challenge is to reduce SRK’s height to suit the character. A source close to the production team revealed to the website, “Wherever Shah Rukh Khan will shoot his scenes, there will be holes drilled on the platform into which the actor will get in. It is done to keep his height true to the script demand. His look will be a mix of VFX and props. It is used in the West and will now be put to use in this film as well.”

As per earlier reports, we already know that VFX is an important part of the film and because of Shah Rukh Khan’s joint issues, he can’t be expected to walk on his knees to look convincing as a dwarf.

Check Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s selfie moment on the sets of Anand L Rai next:

Also see another picture of SRK and Salman from the very sets:

DNA had earlier quoted a source that, “The budget of this film is around Rs 150-160 crore. It’s also because of the heavy special effects that will be used in the film. Shah Rukh is also trying to get international special effects experts to work with his Red Chillies VFX team for the film.” Technicians from Hollywood have been called for the film, and some of the best visual effects are expected to be used in this SRK project. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, has also begun promoting his Jab Harry Met Sejal which is due to release on August 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd