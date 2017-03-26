Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar’s next directorial?

Karan Johar brought Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor together on screen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan Johar brought Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor together on screen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

We already know that Karan Johar adores Shah Rukh Khan, but now it seems his list has a new name — Ranbir Kapoor. The director who recently worked with Ranbir in the blockbuster hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and has given multiple iconic films with Shah Rukh, is planning to get the two stellar actors together to share a single screen. Yes, you read that right. KJo is reportedly planning to make a film with SRK and Ranbir. Interestingly, this will not be the first time the actors would share the screen space. Shah Rukh had a cameo in Ranbir’s Ae Dil, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Talk about a casting coup.. @karanjohar ‘s next directorial movie to bring @iamsrk and #RanbirKapoor together as main leads..”

Talk about a casting coup.. @karanjohar ‘s next directorial movie to bring @iamsrk and #RanbirKapoor together as main leads.. pic.twitter.com/qtZ11tam6l — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 25, 2017

SRK’s blink and miss moment in the film made a strong impact on the audience. His dialogue during the conversation with Ranbir in a scene went viral. The dialogue said, “Ek tarfa pyar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai … auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahi bat’ti … sirf mera haq hai ispe” (The power of one-sided love is unique … it doesn’t get divided among two like other relationships. Only I have the right to it.) Karan has always been full of praise for the 51-year-old actor.

In fact, at the India Today conclave, the director spoke about how he would love to marry Shah Rukh when he was asked about who he would kill, marry, hook up. He said, “I would marry Shah Rukh, I love his bungalow. I’ll kill Aishwarya Rai and Sidharth Malhotra.”

Also read | Karan Johar turns singer, records first song for Shekhar Ravjiani. And you thought he could only dance?

The Ae Dil director spoke about how he felt when Shah Rukh and he were being ‘romantically’ linked. In an excerpt from the book, he said, “I was on a show on a Hindi channel, and I was asked about Shah Rukh… He worded it in such a way that I got really angry. I said, ‘If I asked you if you are sleeping with your brother, how will you feel?’ …For me, no matter what ups and downs Shah Rukh and I have been through, he is a father figure, an older brother to me. For me to look at him in that way or be subjected to those rumours was just ridiculous.”

Also read | Karan Johar to share pictures of his twins Yash and Roohi soon

Meanwhile, the actors are busy with their individual projects. Ranbir will be seen next opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon, which is produced by KJo’s Dharma Productions. On the other hand, SRK is busy with two projects – one is Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film and the other is Aanand L Rai’s dwarf film. Karan himself would be busy with his own directorial – Student of The Year 2 and later, would begin the dream project with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd