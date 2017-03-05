Shah Rukh Khan and I bonded over Delhi theatre : Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz and Shah Rukh have collaborated for the first time on a yet-untitled romantic film. Imtiaz and Shah Rukh have collaborated for the first time on a yet-untitled romantic film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s association with theatre ended more than 20 years ago, much before he became a movie star, so it came as a pleasant surprise to director Imtiaz Ali when he saw the superstar relying on his experience as a stage actor while working on their film.

Imtiaz and Shah Rukh have collaborated for the first time on a yet-untitled romantic film. The director, whose roots lie in theatre, says the movie gave him and Shah Rukh a chance to reminisce the times they spent doing plays in Delhi.

“With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk regarding Delhi theatre days. I didn’t know that he would be so much still in the habit of performing in the way he was expected to perform in theatre. His approach is very theatrical. Almost every day he mentions about his theatrical experience in Delhi and I am very glad about that,” Imtiaz told reporters here.

The filmmaker interacted with the media on the sidelines of the launch of Colors Khidkiyaan, a five-day theatre festival organised by casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Last year, in an interview, Imtiaz revealed that he would like to adapt his film Tamasha into a play. On the occasion of Colors Khidkiyaan, when a reporter asked if there’s any progress on that front, the director said it is a dream and he hopes it gets fulfilled one day.

“I hope so. If journalists like you keep stoking that question and add fire to that thought, one day it will definitely happen. It is my idea, concept and dream to make a play out of script of Tamasha, with the joker and the robot. That would make for an interesting play,” he said.

The theatre festival will be paying a tribute to late actor Om Puri, who began his career in theatre. Imtiaz said that during the veteran actor’s last days, he got to spend a lot of time with him and he couldn’t believe that someone could be in a “state of ecstasy.”

“I never had the good fortune of working with Om Puri ji but I want to share this that during his last days, months, I had an amazing experience with him. We visited each other a lot of times. I never understood that how a man could be like this, so full of love and who was flowing and loving everything that was happening around him all the time. Om Puri ji was in a state of ecstasy at all times. I had never seen anyone like that. I think, he had enough of this world, somehow. It was my privilege to have met him and I am very happy that we are remembering him,” Imtiaz said.

Other celebrities, who attended the inaugural ceremony of Colors Khidkiyaan, are Kabir Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Naseeruddin Shah, Sidharth Malhotra and Yami Gautam.

