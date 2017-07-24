Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri hang out with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor in Los Angeles, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor in LA. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor in LA.

Shah Rukh Khan might be missing his Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions here in India, leaving Anushka Sharma alone to tackle the volley of questions, but he is having a good time with family in Los Angeles. Both Shah Rukh and Gauri are currently vacationing in LA along with their children. And guess, who Shah Rukh-Gauri meet? If a picture that has surfaced online is to be believed, SRK-Gauri spent some quality time with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor who have also been vacationing in LA with their daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Sridevi have worked in only one movie in their careers.

Shah Rukh has always admired Sridevi and never really shied away from expressing it at several award functions. So this picture having the two actors together along with their spouse is a treat for the fans of both the stars. Sridevi was last seen in recently released MOM that also starred Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

A few days back Shah Rukh also told his fans about taking his kids to Universal Studios. SRK wrote on twitter,” Took the kids 2 @Unistudios, this time AbRam’s turn. Thx for the hospitality & as always I am a wimp on the rides.” Shah Rukh will soon return to the country to promote his next film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Director Imtiaz Ali who is working for the first time with SRK is all praise about him. Recently during a twitter chat, Imtiaz Ali said, “There are many good things about SRK. While I worked with him, I realized what I liked most about him is that he is very open to any kind of instruction and he follows them completely. Since both of us have a theater background, we understand each other very well and can do same things in different ways. We very often would do a take and be okay with it but just for the sake of it will redo it. That kind of experimentation and improvisation is the best thing about Shah Rukh Khan.”

