Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are teaming up for something interesting with director Punit Malhotra, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll. The actor is shooting for advertisements and films simultaneously, without a break. Now, he was seen shooting with director Punit Malhotra for his next advertisement for the brand, which is owned by Gauri Khan. Well, we can expect some real magic on screen with both of them coming together yet again on-screen. While Gauri and Shah Rukh have not shared screen in films, their TVC appearance has always helped their brand to connect with the audiences. Needless to say Shah Rukh’s fanfare is to be credited for this.

However, a few days back, Alia Bhatt was seen shooting for some project with Punit Malhotra. So, is the Dear Zindagi jodi coming together yet again? Well, that is quite possible provided people loved their on-screen camaraderie as a mentor and student. We are keen to know what this project is all about. Earlier, Punit and Shah Rukh had spread their magic over the small screens with an ad for Jio.

Both the projects are being back by Dharma 2.0, a newer avenue of Karan Johar’s production company.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has a packed schedule with back to back projects this year. The actor is promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal with Anushka Sharma. He is also shooting Aanand L Rai’s project, in which he would be seen playing a dwarf. As a producer, he has backed Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming project, Ittefaq too, which is a remake of one of Rajesh Khanna’s hit films by the same name.

For now, SRK’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. is up for a release on August 4.

