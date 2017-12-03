Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai take ludo breaks between extensive shooting, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai play ludo and guess who wins? Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai play ludo and guess who wins?

In between the extensive shoots for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial, looks like Shah Rukh Khan and team are passing their time with some ludo sessions and of course, King Khan is grabbing the top spot here too.

As per a photo shared by SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, the final scorecard shows that SRKING (Shah Rukh Khan) has emerged the winner, Pooja is on the second spot while ALR (Aanand L Rai) is the loser. Tweeting the photo, Pooja wrote, “Awww :) guess whose the loser again?? Is it @aanandlrai ???? Really!!!”

Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh also posed for an adorable selfie together which Pooja shared with the caption, “Awww :) ❤️❤️ @iamsrk @aanandlrai.”

Recently, sharing a behind-the-sets picture from the shoot on Twitter, SRK had written, “From the sets of Aanand L Rai film. Techno Dolly, chroma screens & gizmos galore…” And seeing the photo, one thing is for sure, this untitled project is going to be high on VFX and CGI effects. While this may be Aanand’s first VFX heavy film, Shah Rukh is no newcomer to the field. With films like Fan and Ra.One and Don to his credit, SRK has had his dose of the green screens. It also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

The poster of this untitled film is said to be released by the end of this year. However, earlier the film had a working title of ‘Katrina Meri Jaan’ which led a lot of fans to believe that Katrina is playing herself in the film. However, it has now been changed and the makers will soon reveal the new title.

