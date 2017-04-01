Shah Rukh Khan had once almost proposed to Priyanka Chopra, but her reply was not what he expected. Watch throwback video

This old video of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra is a major throwback. This old video of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra is a major throwback.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated actors not only in Bollywood but worldwide. She has managed to impress the international audience with her performance as Alex Parrish in American show Quantico and even grabbed the People’s Choice Award twice. She is now set to make her Hollywood debut in Baywatch, opposite Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, which will release in May. And while her fans continue to swoon over her numerous achievements, it was a perfect throwback Saturday for them when an old video of PeeCee resurfaced and went viral on the internet. The video is a total recap to her Miss India beauty pageant contest, where she is facing the Q/A round with utmost confidence. But, what’s grabbing eyeballs isn’t her reply, but the person asking her the big question. He is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

See the video we can’t help but go back to revisit her good old days when she was a model, much before she joined Bollywood. In the clip, we see SRK, sitting on the judge’s panel, almost proposing to Priyanka. Well, that’s how he out his question across her, in his signature cheeky manner with a grin on his face. We don’t blame Priyanka who was left all blushing, as this is the effect Shah Rukh has on any woman.

“Hypothetically, if you were to marry one of the following, who will it be. An Indian sportsman, like Azhar bhai – who would take you all around the world, make your country proud and make you swell with pride. Or an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce like Swaroski, who would bedeck you with jewels and necklaces and you would never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again. Or a Hindi film star like me, who has nothing better to do than to give you complicated multiple-choice questions about a hypothetical wedding,” Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra back then.

Well, Priyanka chose to marry an Indian sportsman. But, her blushing face cannot be missed.

Watch | Shahrukh Khan Proposes Priyanka Chopra at a beauty pageant contest

A self-confessed Shah Rukh Khan fan, Priyanka Chopra later, even went on to do several films with her favourite star like Don, Don 2 and Billu Barber.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship in Bollywood has always made enough news. The superstar has often been linked to several of his leading ladies, but hardly any of them had swirled as much gossip as his alleged link-up with Priyanka.

Rumour mills were also running when reports surfaced that SRK’s wife Gauri Khan had strictly told her husband to avoid signing film with Priyanka anymore.

