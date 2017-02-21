Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam went on a long drive in a convertible. Mumbai came to a standstill

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam make news yet again. Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam make news yet again.

When the prince of Bollywood makes a wish, King Khan just has to obey it. This time, the little one AbRam wished to go on a ride with Daddy Shah Rukh Khan on the streets of Mumbai. The actor and his son were spotted on the Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai, in an open-topped car.

The actor, who is on a break post-Raees, took his son on a ride in a convertible car. While fans of SRK were thrilled to watch him on the streets of Mumbai in daylight, AbRam, who is still a stranger to his father’s popularity, was seen enjoying Mumbai ki hawa.

AbRam, who will turn four this year, is the apple of Shah Rukh’s eyes. The father-son compatibility has been giving major goals to his fans. Unlike many other actors who refrain from bringing their child into the limelight, Shah Rukh has never shied away from making public appearances with AbRam. In fact, recently, AbRam stole the limelight during Raees promotions in Mannat. The tinytot just walked into the interview of TVF and the video went viral.

Watch| Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam takes a ride on Mumbai streets:

Sunny Leone, who has worked with SRK in Raees, spoke about the father-son bond shared by Shah Rukh and AbRam. She said, ““SRK is an extremely dedicated father. Even when his older son came, the attention he gave (to him) was amazing.” On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has started to work on Imtiaz Ali film, which also stars Anushka Sharma.

