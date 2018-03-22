Shah Rukh Khan is on a ‘little holiday’ with AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam are in Switzerland for a vacation. Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam are in Switzerland for a vacation.

Taking a break from work, Shah Rukh Khan is off for a vacation with his son AbRam. The young Khan, who has always been his father’s favourite company in doing everything from playing video games to going out for a ride, has taken off with SRK to Europe. The father-son duo is enjoying some time with each other in the snow-capped mountains of picturesque Switzerland. All decked up in their winter suits, Shah Rukh and AbRam clicked a selfie which Gauri Khan shared on her Instagram account with the caption, “Snowmen… ⛄️ ❤️ @iamsrk.”

Shah Rukh, who is currently working on Aanand L Rai’s film Zero with Katrina Kaif, also posted a video which had AbRam skiing in the Alps. “In bed, in lift & in the Alps. U do get more than u can ski…with my lil one on a lil holiday,” wrote King Khan along with the photo. Just like his other photos, here too the youngest son of Shah Rukh is more camera-confident than any child of his age. AbRam will turn five on May 27. With Indian Premier League (IPL) commencing soon, the fans of this youngest superstar of Bollywood are eagerly waiting to see him running around in the cricket ground while his father roots for his team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh’s social media profiles have been a delight for his many fans from past few days, courtesy his social media manager Katrina Kaif. A couple of days back, we saw the actor recreating his iconic Darr’s Kkk..kiran moment with his Zero co-star Katrina’s photo. The caption of his Instagram post read, “Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr…on @aanandlrai #Zero the film…’I lov u kkkKatrina…” SRK struck a similar pose with Juhi Chawla’s picture for a sequence in the Yash Chopra classic.

The Baadshah of Bollywood will next be seen on the silver screen on December 21 with the release of Zero also starring Anushka Sharma.

