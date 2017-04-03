Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam has The Mummy at home. See Gauri-AbRam pic

Gauri Khan is a fan of The Mummy, very different to Shah Rukh Khan’s choice which was Spider-Man. Gauri Khan is a fan of The Mummy, very different to Shah Rukh Khan’s choice which was Spider-Man.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed AbRam’s favourite character is Spider-Man and that he is pretty excited about the upcoming film, Spider-Man Homecoming. But it seems, wife Gauri Khan’s taste is spookier and edgier than your friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man. Gauri seems to be excited about the upcoming instalment of The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role. On the day The Mummy revealed its second trailer, we saw AbRam’s real-life mummy turning into The Mummy. While her choice is extremely different from Shah Rukh, the picture she has shared on her Twitter is too adorable. And of course, the credit goes to the little Khan, AbRam.

Check out the picture here:

That moment when you get appreciated for being a good Mummy! pic.twitter.com/BUKwNiGtUS — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 3, 2017

Gauri shared the picture with a caption that read, “That moment when you get appreciated for being a good Mummy!” Well, usually Mummies are scary but Gauri looks so cute wrapped in toilet paper for AbRam. This Mummy is for sure lovable. Tom Cruise-starrer film has been directed by Alex Kurtzman and also stars Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Annabelle Wallis. The film will release on June 9th.

But amid all this, the one thought that we can’t stop thinking about is if Shah Rukh likes to watch such films?

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project, which also stars Anushka Sharma. He would also be seen as a dwarf in Anand L Rai’s film. On the other hand, Gauri was recently in news for designing Karan Johar kids’ nursery. Shah Rukh and Gauri are said to be one of the first people in the industry to visit Yash and Roohi, Karan’s twins.

