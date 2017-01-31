Shah Rukh Khan takes son AbRam to Golden Temple and we cannot gush any less. Watch video

Raaes star Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam prayed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Raaes star Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam prayed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Shah Rukh Khan might be inseparable from his leading ladies onscreen, but off it, its a different story. Shah Rukh has found a perfect partner in his youngest son AbRam. be it playing games, clicking selfies or seeking divine blessings, this father-son duo look picture perfect. High on the release and appreciation of his latest release raees, SRK visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. But no, it wasn’t his wife Gauri or elder kids Aryan or Suhana who accompanied him. it was none other than adorable AbRam

AbRam is one kid who is much more camera confident than anyone of his age. Be it getting clicked with the Bollywood ladies to striking a pose with his family, AbRam know how to do it all. Blame it on his father who keeps him for company for most of his shoots that the little one knows how to impress the world with his cuteness.

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan During Raees Train Ride: I Wish I Could Bring AbRam

In a live video shared by ANI, we see Shah Rukh Khan paying obeisance along with AbRam. The cutest moment comes when SRK offers the ‘prasad’ to him and he gestures the superstar to wait before taking it in his mouth. Can we miss the Sikh ‘kada’ in AbRam’s wrist?

Check out the video and ANI’s tweet here.

#WATCH Shahrukh Khan with son AbRam at the Golden Temple in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/IAMqszwupx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam’s conversation is just too cute to miss

Just days back, Shah Rukh was doing a live-FB chat with The TVF (The Viral Fever ), when AbRam walked in to say hello to his dad. However, little did he know about the presence of journos and cameras in the room. AbRam’s walking into the room and talking to his father without caring for the presence of others took everyone by surprise, and made the video one of the cutest things you would’ve seen recently.

