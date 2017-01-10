Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam is a bigger charmer than his father, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam is a complete charmer. Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam is a complete charmer.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam is already an unannounced star. The little kid, who is barely 5 right now, is not only the apple of SRK and Gauri’s eyes but is also a big attention grabber among girls. Filmfare shared an exclusive picture of the little one where he is being showered all the love by sister Suhana Khan and her friends. Well, we can totally imagine where he got all the magic and charm from. Shah Rukh himself has been a winning hearts for decades now. His popularity among women knows no limits and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that his fan base is not restricted to age. From mothers to granddaughters, all the ladies swoon by SRK.

While AbRam’s elder brother, Aryan Khan, is Bollywood ready, with a chiseled body and heroic looks, little AbRam plays with the hearts in his own adorable manner. He never fails to make headlines whenever he makes a public appearance or goes out with family. Daddy Shah Rukh should be careful considering AbRam is already a head-turner.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has begun promoting his upcoming film, Raees. The actor plays a gangster and after a long time his fans will get to see him playing a character with grey shades. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film stars Pakistani actor Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Raees will release on January 25th.

