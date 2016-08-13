Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam are in the same frame and they are painting it red, see pic

A shirtless Aryan is busy colouring with AbRam and Suhana. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are really proud parents. A shirtless Aryan is busy colouring with AbRam and Suhana. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are really proud parents.

Seeing children meticulously bent on work is any mother’s delight. And Gauri Khan captured one of those moments and shared it on her Instagram. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s three kids – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan are beautifully captured in one single frame. And this is not just any random picture clicked during a holiday or at an airport. The picture comes straight out of their home. Gauri wrote on Instagram, “a clear and effective picture….fine arts collectively.” She didn’t forget to tag Shah Rukh.

It seems that both Aryan and Suhana are helping out little AbRam to fill colours in his cute coloring books. One of the coloring books has a grumpy picture of Flounder, the bright tropical fish from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. We all know that Gauri is a successful interior designer. And seeing her children busy with fine arts must have been immensely delightful to her.

Meanwhile, hours after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about getting detained at US airports “every damn time,” he has reacted to an apology of Richard R Verma, US Ambassador to New Delhi, and Nisha Biswal, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, US Department of State. The actor was stopped for the third time at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

The US Ambassador to New Delhi Richard R Verma tweeted an apology to the star Friday, saying the US government was working to ensure it doesn’t happen again.” Biswal had earlier tweeted, “Sorry for the hassle at the airport, @iamsrk – even American diplomats get pulled for extra screening!”

