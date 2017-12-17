Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend AbRam and Aaradhya’s annual day event, Amitabh Bachchan gives it a miss

Shah Rukh Khan attends AbRam’s annual school day. Shah Rukh Khan attends AbRam’s annual school day.

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father. He has made sure to be present in the special moments of their lives. Yesterday, the actor attended annual day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and was quite nostalgic to see kids taking to stage. The actor tweeted, “Spectacular DAIS Annual Day. God Bless u Nita Ambani for loving the kids. Made me nostalgic when to act was not important just trying was.” SRK was present with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam and wife Gauri Khan.

On the way to the school, SRK shared a picture of AbRam and made a collage with his own picture saying, “The worst thing about being a father is that u r always taking the pics, never in them. Edits save the day..”

Apart from Khan family, the event saw the presence of Bachchans too. Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked their presence at the event with Aaradhya. Amitabh Bachchan gave a miss to the event because of his shoot schedule in Thailand. He shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Aaradhya’s annual day stage performance time … and its a sell out with the family in attendance.. except Dada ji .. who is in Thailand for TOH shoot.”

Check out pictures:

Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped his Thailand schedule for the Aamir Khan starrer. He shared the news on his blog and wrote, “A schedule is wrapped and there dwells a longing , surprisingly, to remain with the unit and the crew .. a bond develops between them and us .. a professional familiarity .. just as you get to know each, its time to get back to the grind .. somewhat emotional .. you have spent most part of your time with them… And shall again for the next schedule … but till then it is a wrap !!”

Hrithik Roshan turned up at the event with Susanne Khan and kids.

Also in presence were Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi.

