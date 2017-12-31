Shah Rukh Khan to announce the title of his Aanand L Rai film on New Year’s Day

Shah Rukh Khan to soon announce the title of his Anand L Rai film. Shah Rukh Khan to soon announce the title of his Anand L Rai film.

2018 is beginning with a lot of firsts, and same is the case for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is working with Aanand L Rai for the first time in an untitled project in which he plays a vertically challenged man, which is also a first for the King of Romance. His fans have been quite excited to know details of the project. However, the makers have kept the details under wrap. Now, as the new year is about to begin, Shah Rukh Khan has made his fans impatient by asking Aanand L Rai about the title of his next. The actor is all prepared to give a perfect gift to his fans this New Years.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote, “@aanandlrai sir, title kab announce karna hai? Ya 2018 mein bhi gaaliyan khaani hain?! @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif” to which the producer/director replied, “Arre sir apno ki gaaliyaan hain, khaa lenge 😊Par aap bataao ? 1st January kaisa rahega ?”

Shah Rukh then wrote, ‘Accha rahega…Par sirf title announce karoge ya kuch dikhaaoge bhi?” hinting that along with the title, the director should also give a sneak-peek into the film, which Aanand approved of as he wrote back, “Naye Saal ka pehla din hai Khan Saab!!! Kuch dikha bhi dena chahiye…”

And finally, Shah Rukh said the surprise for his fans would unveil at 5 pm on January 1, 2018.

Here is the Twitter conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai:

Arre sir apno ki gaaliyaan hain, khaa lenge 😊Par aap bataao ? 1st January kaisa rahega ?😊 pic.twitter.com/UrY1ZBX3pQ — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2017

Accha rahega…Par sirf title announce karoge ya kuch dikhaaoge bhi? @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/6g2Ud9QDFD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

Naye Saal ka pehla din hai Khan Saab!!! Kuch dikha bhi dena chahiye….😊 @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/zKE5lo2fSL — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2017

Earlier, Shah Rukh, Anushka and Salman Khan got into a conversation on Twitter during the announcement of SRK’s 2017 release Jab Harry Met Sejal. The conversation and the anticipation that was raised around the title had everyone excited.

Shah Rukh’s this untitled film brings back Jab Tak Hai Jaan starcast. The film stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

