Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for Aanand L Rai’s romantic film this year

Aanand L Rai, who has proved his direction skills with films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, is now prepping up for his much anticipated project with Shah Rukh Khan. Though it was no secret that the actor and director are teaming up for the first time, nothing more was known about the project. All we heard through rumours was that SRK might be playing a dwarf in the film.

Shah Rukh and Anand Rai might not be revealing anything about the film, but trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given out some information. Through a series of Tweets, he spoke about Aanand’s upcoming projects, including the one with King Khan.

Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions to start multiple films… Aanand’s next directorial venture, starring SRK, to start this year… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2017

Aanand L Rai has joined hands with Anurag Kashyap for two films… One of them is an intense love story-musical, set in a small town… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2017

Aanand L Rai will also produce #Nimmo [dir: Rahul Sankalya] and a quirky romantic-comedy #ShubhMangalSaavdhan [dir: R.S. Prasanna]… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2017

Earlier, Anand L Rai had said that the SRK starrer will be a romantic film but remained tight-lipped about its cast. All he said was, “You may assume that. When an actor like Shah Rukh is there, it is bound to do something with romance.”

“I don’t want to reveal the story. For now, I am keeping it to myself only. Hopefully, I can bring a great story for the audience. Let me save the suspense for you,” he added.

As per reports, the film will be produced by SRK’s home production, Red Chillies Entertainment. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming big ticket film Raees and will soon begin working on the post-production of his movie with Anushka Sharma, which is tentatively called The Ring, and directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Aanand will also be teaming up with Anurag Kashyap for two projects, one of them being an intense romantic musical set in a small town. The producer will also produce Nimmo, directed by Rahul Sankalya] and a quirky romantic-comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, directed by R.S. Prasanna.

