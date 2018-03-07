Need Shah Rukh’s exuberance, Aamir’s content to break through different markets: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali was speaking at the FICCI Frames in Mumbai. Imtiaz Ali was speaking at the FICCI Frames in Mumbai.

Director Imtiaz Ali believes that the Hindi the film industry should make use of the combination of Shah Rukh Khan’s exuberance and content delivered by Aamir Khan to reach out to various international markets.

During a FICCI Frames session titled “Chinese Dragon Market for Elephanting Indian Films”, where the humongous success of both Aamir’s Dangal and Secret Superstar was analysed and ways to cash in on it was discussed, Imtiaz spoke about how Indian films can break into world market efficiently.

“You need Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan as a combination of exuberance and content to break through and get into different markets. Of course, I’ve shot with Shah Rukh in Europe etc, so there’s hardly a place that we went and people didn’t recognise him. That’s a great thing for us.

“What it does is that it changes the quality of your own work when you get aware of the fact that different people from all over the world are watching. I think there is a qualitative improvement in cinema as a result of it travelling abroad,” remarked Imtiaz.

When asked if he would like to direct a film in Mandarin, Imtiaz said if he looks back at his filmography, he believes several out of those seven films can easily pass as Mandarin movies.

“When I think about Mandarin, what comes to my mind is really exotic Chinese music and people eating with chopsticks and some pretty looking girls. (And) when I think about the films I have made, many of them could have been Mandarin films. I think from a very personal space if I want to make a certain film or not.

“But now, I feel I already have a lot of scripts for mandarin films, especially one that I have been toying with from a long time. It gives writers and directors an oppportunity to tell stories with a bigger heart, to a bigger audience,” said the Jab Harry Met Sejal director.

