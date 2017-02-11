Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan’s first selfie in 25 years is one of a kind. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and shared, “Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves.” Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and shared, “Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves.”

It’s a rare phenomenon when Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, country’s biggest superstars and personalities, are captured in a single frame. The two actors have probably for the first time took a selfie and it’s one mesmerising moment. Clad in white, both Shah Rukh and Aamir looked adorable, charming and young. Going by the picture, one can see the selfie abounds in talent. Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared, “Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night.” The duo was present at the birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli. Karan Johar had earlier shared a picture having two actors with Ajay on his Twitter account.

Both Shah Rukh and Aamir share a warm relationship with Salman Khan. Shah Rukh recently patched up with Salman and took their friendship to a new high. Similarly, Aamir and Salman also share a warm relationship. Both Aamir and Salman have promoted their films in the past. Despite starring in Dangal and Sultan with a common backdrop of wrestling, Aamir and Salman emerged out as box office winners. However, it’s rare to see Shah Rukh and Aamir having an equation beyond that of what fellow colleagues would share. Earlier, Aamir Khan confessed during Koffee With Karan season four that, “there have had been moments of tension with Shah Rukh Khan.”

Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night. pic.twitter.com/7aYKOFll1a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 10, 2017

On the other hand, Shah Rukh always said that he was number one in the industry. While Aamir Khan’s last film Dangal did wonders, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees also turned out be profitable at the box office.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 2 movie review : Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla make this an unalloyed delight

However, this new picture seems a beginning of a new phase in the life of all three Khans. The fans of three stars who have been working for more than 25 years in Bollywood would certainly be delighted to see three actors sharing a camaraderie and friendship.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd