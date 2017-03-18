Shah Rukh Khan: Aamir Khan and I have not talked work for years

For Shah Rukh Khan their is nothing unusual about his meetings with Aamir Khan. For Shah Rukh Khan their is nothing unusual about his meetings with Aamir Khan.

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s equation hardly ever appeared friendly in more than two decades of their career — they were cordial without being close. They were neither seen together in public nor spoke about each other beyond work. But everything appears to have changed recently.

From having dinner together with Netflix CEO and his team last week, to Shah Rukh being among the guests at Aamir’s 52nd birthday, the two actors have been spending a lot of time with each other lately, which has inevitably sparked speculation that they are teaming up for a project.

For Shah Rukh, however, there is nothing unusual about their meetings, and he stresses that they are also not any hint towards a collaboration. The actor, in fact, says he has been “personally” meeting the Dangal star for years, but it’s only now that their get-togethers are reported by the media.

“We don’t talk work… We haven’t spoken on work for years. I think he’s just been in town and even I am here… So that’s it! And from last two-three months he has come home. So, no there is nothing work wise that we have discussed. Earlier also we used to meet personally and often. It’s just that the media has started spotting us now. In fact, it’s weird that everyone knows when we meet now,” Shah Rukh told reporters here.

The 51-year-old actor interacted with the media at the inaugural of special Bone Marrow Transplant Centre & Birthing Centre at Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital. Shah Rukh, who has had a long-standing relationship with the hospital with not only him but even his family been treated here, spoke about the importance regular check-ups in the country.

“I have had many surgeries in my life. They have never slowed me down. If you meet your doctor, and get check-up, everything remains good. I think we don’t do that. We still don’t have that culture of regular check-ups in our country. We should have it,” said the actor.

