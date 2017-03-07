Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan all set to do a project together for the first time ever?

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan clicked first picture together after 25 years at a party. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan clicked first picture together after 25 years at a party.

Finally! After years of asking for it, praying for it, two of Bollywood’s two biggest Khans will be seen doing the same project. We are talking about Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan who have never worked together before. Hell, it took them over two decades to take their first selfie together, which was shared by Shah Rukh Khan recently. So, while SRK and Aamir will be seen together, it will not be for a film. The two of the biggest stars of Bollywood while come together for a TV commercial and Star Plus is the channel which is trying to achieve this humongous task.

According to reports, TV channel Star Plus is in the process of getting the two stars for its Nayi Soch campaign. A source is quoted as saying in a DNA report, “Shah Rukh and Aamir will be part of the Nayi Soch campaign. The promo with Aamir, playing a sardaarji is out and gaining rave reviews. It’s a beautiful campaign. Now, as we all know, SRK will be hosting the Indian version of TED Talks: Nayi Soch.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Neither SRK or Aamir have commented on this development but their massive fanbases will be watching this story with bated breath.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan’s first selfie in 25 years is one of a kind

Shah Rukh had said earlier about hosting the Hindi version of TED Talks, “Star India’s legacy of using television as an instrument of social change, and TED’s unequivocal drive to showcase simple but unique ideas in an effort to spark debate and conversation are a very powerful combination. I believe TED Talks India: Nayi Soch will inspire many minds across India. It is a concept I connected with instantly, as I believe that the media is perhaps the single most powerful vehicle to inspire change.”

Indianexpress.com cannot independently verify the report.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd