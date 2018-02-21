Photos: Shah Rukh, Aamir host Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and family

Justin Trudeau posted a picture of his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. Justin Trudeau posted a picture of his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in India on February 17 as part of a week-long visit at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Trudeau started his tour by visiting the iconic Taj Mahal along with his wife and children, he also made time to meet up with the top business leaders and Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. Social media is flooded with pictures of him posing with the who’s who of the Hindi film industry including Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Anupam Kher among others.

Trudeau even posted a picture with the Baadshah of Bollywood on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself… Great to meet you! 🇮🇳🇨🇦.” While Trudeau donned a traditional Indian sherwani for the meeting, his wife Sophie draped a detailed off-white saree. They were accompanied by their kids Xavier and Ella but their youngest son Hadrien was missing from the pictures.

Tonight, we celebrated stronger ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry. And who better to help than @iamsrk himself… Great to meet you! 🇮🇳🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1OcwsA9lMS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018

Pictures: The Baadshah Of Bollywood with the PM of Canada @JustinTrudeau & his family 📷 pic.twitter.com/NG37dcqicr — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) February 20, 2018

Farhan Akhtar also took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the PM, he wrote, “Was an honour and a pleasure to meet the Hon. Prime Minister of Canada, @justinpjtrudeau & his lovely wife, Sophie. His leadership in the discourse for ending gender discrimination serves as constant inspiration to us all. Thank you to the Respected High Commissioner for Canada to India, for the invite.”

The celebrated politician has already visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and the Golden Temple in Amritsar besides The Taj Mahal. “A beautiful place of peace, humanity and truth that is as needed today as ever,” Trudeau wrote in the visitor’s book at the Sabarmati Ashram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd