Shah Rukh Khan’s 1997 doodle to be auctioned. Here’s why it is the funniest guide to Paris, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s doodle from two decades back has surfaced in a film critic-journalist’s collection and is already set to go under the hammer at Osian’s The Greatest Indian Show On Earth 2. If reports are to be believed, the artwork is expected to be auctioned for no less than a lakh rupees.

Along with SRK’s 1997 doodle, the auction will also feature paintings of other Bollywood celebrities apart from vintage film memorabilia and publicity material. Shah Rukh’s idea of France is beautifully laid out in the doodle. It features everything French, from Voltaire to the Concorde, from French kissing to L’amoure and the Eiffel Tower to the French Revolution. The sketch provides a unique insight into Shah Rukh’s brilliant creative mind.

Along with that, it also has hilarious sketches like King Kong rescuing a girl by climbing the Eiffel tower while the girl is shouting the all-time favourite Bollywood dialogue, “Bhagwan ke liye mujhe chhod do” and two stick figures of a couple with the caption, “Tu Mera Hero No. 1”. The Jab Harry Met Sejal star has also made a point to name every illustration he has drawn. Well, it seems like SRK had doubts about his sketching skills. Osian founder-chairman Neville Tuli told Mid-day, “The rare sketch is more like a doodle-cum-drawing of Shah Rukh’s visit to Paris. It provides a unique insight into the mind of a cinematic superstar in the making.” The event is said to be held at a Bandra five-star on June 22.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently busy promoting his upcoming release, Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma and directed by Imitiaz Ali. He will next be seen in Aanad L Rai’s directorial co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka.

