Shabana Azmi travels on Delhi Metro and finds it magical. See pics

Thursday morning traffic in Delhi forced veteran actor and social activist Shabana Azmi to ditch her private car and travel by Delhi Metro. The result, Shabana said, was magical. The actor took to Twitter where she posted a selfie of herself along with a fan in the Airport Express Metro. “Travelling by Delhi Metro from airport to make it in time for an urgent appointment! It’s superb… Clean,” Shabana Azmi tweeted.

In less than 30 minutes she tweeted again,” Hey guys! Appointment done. Would never have made it in time by car! The magic of public transport! Delhi Metro WOW!”

Like many other citizens of Delhi (and other cities as well) Shabana Azmi too is now a fans of the Delhi Metro. If you live or work in the national capital, you are probably aware of the various comforts the Delhi Metro has to offer you, when you wish to avoid the blazing sun or the endless traffic.

Travelling by Delhi Metro from airport to make it in time for an urgent appointment! Its SUPERB.. clean .! pic.twitter.com/m7U2xzRGwh — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 6, 2017

Hey guys!Appointment done.Wud never hve made it in time by car!The magic of public transport! Delhi Metro WOW! http://t.co/jaECy7FZhv — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 6, 2017

On the work front, Shabana Azmi will be seen in critically acclaimed filmmaker Aparna Sen’s latest directorial venture Sonata. It is a film based on Mahesh Elkunchwar’s play, Sonata. The English drama revolves around three friends — Aruna Chaturvedi, a professor essayed by Aparna Sen, Dolon Sen, a banker portrayed by Shabana and Subhadra Parekh, a journalist played by Lillete Dubey.

It is a film that focuses on the complexities and isolation three women experience in the backdrop of a modern day life. They have a different kind of mindset, yet despite their differences they manage to cherish each other’s company. Sonata is the psychological exploration of three unmarried women facing a mid-life crisis.

