Shabana Azmi to be seen in three different projects this year

Shabana Azmi has three movies lined up. Shabana Azmi has three movies lined up.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who is known for her experimental and parallel film roles, will be seen in three different films this year.

The actress, who attended the special screening of OK Jaanu with her family on Thursday night, confirmed the news that she will soon be seen on the big screen.

“I will be seen in three projects. One is an American film, ‘Signature Move’. The second is inspired by PremChand’s story Eid Gaah which is directed by Piyush Panjwani. The third is an English film ‘Sonata’ directed by Aparna Sen,” said Shabana.

Also read | Shabana Azmi, Amitabh Bachchan honours the differently abled people on International Day of Persons

The actress says she loved the film Ok Jaanu and found it refreshing. “It’s a brilliant film with very nice performances. It’s a sweet film which has a lesson for all. Songs are nice and the chemistry between Shraddha and Aditya is amazing. I loved Shaad Ali’s direction and Ravi Chandran (cinematographer) is always good. The way Mumbai is portrayed in the film is mesmerizing,” she said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Many other celebrities were also present for the screening and the response for the film is amazing. All have loved the film and have found the film refreshing and reviving.

OK Jaanu is an Indian romantic film directed by Shaad Ali and story screenplay is by Mani Ratnam. The film has been produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Mani Ratnam under Movie Talkies.