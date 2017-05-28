Shabana Azmi thinks Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana can be a ‘good’ actor. SRK’s reply will melt your hearts

Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to admire Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana’s acting skills. Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to admire Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana’s acting skills.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has predicted that superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, will be a “good” actor. The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter to compliment Suhana.

“Mark my words #SuhanaKhan is going to be a seriously good actor. I’ve watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her,” wrote Shabana.

To this proud father superstar, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “How sweet are you to say that. And of course when you say it then it’s big encouragement for the little one. Thanks.” Earlier this year, Suhana’s acting skills received rave reviews after a short clip of her school play went viral on the social media.

Recently Suhana turned 17 and a few days ago her brother AbRam turned four. Both mommy and daddy Khan had shared a picture of AbRam sweetly resting his head on Sun’s chest. At various interview and chat shows, Shah Rukh Khan has said that Suhana has more interest in becoming an actor.

How sweet are you to say that. & of course when u say it then it’s big encouragement for the little one. Thanks. http://t.co/hfFW8hx3o2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 28, 2017

“If she gets into the field that I already am in, somewhere, even without wanting, even though I would like to avoid it, the life lessons will permeate on to her through me. And I’ve already done it. Why would you want to learn from something that has been seen, I’ve been there, done that; find something new, go beyond. I’m not saying go beyond me and learn and come back and all only, I don’t think she needs this kind of a shadow over her. So go out.” Shah Rukh Khan had said about his daughter’s wish to become an actor.

