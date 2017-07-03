Shabana Azmi says she is against all fundamentalism

Shabana Azmi has been vocal about social issues. Shabana Azmi has been vocal about social issues.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who has often raised her voice against various issues, on Monday clarified her stance in backing the Not in My Name protests, stating that she will continue standing up against all fundamentalism. Shabana talked about it when a fan on Twitter said that she has “so many times spoken against Triple Talaq, talked about Kashmiri Pandit exodus here only”.

Shabana replied: “Doesn’t suit them. I’m vs all fundamentalism. In NIMN (Not in My Name) campaign, I said it’s about all mob lynching including the DSP in Kashmir, the love Jehad.” The Not in My Name protests question the “pattern of attacks on the minorities in the country and the silence of the government” on the killings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the violence in “the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable”, and that “no person in the nation has the right to take law in his or her hands”.

Not in My Name protests were organised in various Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai to protest against mob lynchings and cow vigilantism. The immediate reason for the protests was the lynching in Haryana of a 15 year old boy Junaid Khan who was returning home for Id celebrations. Saba Dewan, a New Delhi documentary filmmaker, was the one who started the protest via Facebook.

Shabana Azmi, along with Konkana Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin and more celebs had taken part in the Mumbai protests. The outspoken Azmi, winner of a record five times National Award for Best Actress and another five Filmfare awards, has previously spoken on several issues.

