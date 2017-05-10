Shabana Azmi remembers ‘Abba’ Kaifi Azmi on his 15th death anniversary

Shabana Azmi shared a few lines penned down by her late father Kaifi Azmi on his 15th death anniversary. Shabana Azmi shared a few lines penned down by her late father Kaifi Azmi on his 15th death anniversary.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi remembered her father Kaifi Azmi as “a rare poet” on his 15th death anniversary. The 66-year-old actress took to Twitter where she praised her father as the epitome of a human being, who made a difference in the world both with his words and deeds. “You left us on this day 15 years ago Abba But you live on as a shining example of how one person can change destinies of thousands @AzmiKaifi (sic),” wrote Shabana.

The National Award-winning actress shared a few lines penned by Kaifi. “Pyar ka jashn nayi tarha manana hoga/ gham kisi dil mein sahi gham ko mitana hoga (We have to celebrate love in a new way, we have to erase sorrow from every heart) @AzmiKaifi was a rare poet who practised what he preached. Koi to sood chukaye/ koi to zimma ley us inquilab ka jo aaj tak udhaar sa hai (Someone should pay the interest, someone should take the responsibility for that revolution, which still feels like a borrowed one) Remembering @AzmiKaifi on 15th anniversary since he passed away,” added Shabana.

Kaifi was a member of Progressive Writers’ Movement of India and is credited for bringing Urdu literature to Indian cinema. His greatest feat as a writer in cinema was 1970’s Heer Raanjha, where the entire dialogue of the film was penned in verse.

Kaifi’s other film credits include writing dialogues for M S Sathyu’s Garam Hawa (1973), Manthan (1976) and songs for Guru Dutt’s Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) among others. He died on May 10, 2002 at the age of 83.

