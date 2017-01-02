Shabana Azmi, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Nigam and other celebrities talk about suicide awareness

With cases of depression and suicide creeping in Bollywood, celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Sonu Nigam and Raveena Tandon come together to support a book to fight the issue. With cases of depression and suicide creeping in Bollywood, celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Sonu Nigam and Raveena Tandon come together to support a book to fight the issue.

There is a thin line between celebrities and depression, and unfortunately at times suicide. More often than not, the fame and stardom that soak our stars in success and get them used to the fandom that follows them, brings about reconsider. feeling that creeps even the most famous and successful people in the industry. We got in touch with Dr. Anjali Chhabria, who is a practicing psychiatrist and is known to have treated a lot of Bollywood personalities. She says, “According to World Health Organisation, every three seconds globally, someone somewhere attempts suicide – and every forty seconds a person succeeds. Unfortunately, one out of these three suicides is happening in India.”

Chhabria has recently penned a book called, “Suicide is Not the Answer”, and while this book talks about depression and suicide, it is loaded with letters and write-ups by a lot of celebrities like Alka Yagnik, who has said in the book that, “It is very lonely at the top.”

Shabana Azmi has done the foreword for the book, Shefali Shah has written a poem, Raveena Tandon has written about women and suicide, and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi has written about religion and suicide.

Dr. Chhabria says, “When I started writing the book, I realized that the number of suicides has doubled in the last three years in our country, while we read about so many suicide cases in the (news) papers, there is no book or manual addressing the issue. We have also read a lot about various celebrities suffering from depression or who have taken their lives. While I cannot talk about or name any celebrities whom I have treated, I am thankful to many who have come forward to support me and my book. They did, because they have realized the importance of talking about this issue.”

Raveena Tandon who has been at the top in her times, and is now a film producer, and columnist, on this topic said, “I have often wondered what makes successful, beautiful, confident people sometimes want to end it all. I wish they get out of their skins and see for themselves as for how the world sees them—successful, making a name for themselves amongst millions. Somehow suicide rates have doubled over the last few years, increasing the rate to an alarming number of suicides every minute.”

Sonu Nigam also opened up about this alarming truth and said, “Just as until we do not clear a particular examination, we don’t move to the next grade, so is the soul not ridden of its unfinished learning even in the afterlife unless we take charge of settling the accounts here and now as we are alive. This book is that light of hope for the travelers of the dark.”

The book touches various aspects that explain and give more insight into why death is not an answer to any difficult situation in life and otherwise. Each chapter makes sure that every time you are faced with a challenging time, you’ll have a positive direction to choose and pick an option to live through it all.

We got the copy of Shabana Azmi’s forward in the book. Check out what the veteran actor wrote about depression and suicide, and why staying at the top will not always leave you happy.

Shabana Azmi’s foreword for the book

“She stopped at the yet to be completed building, walked up 14 floors, then made her way to the terrace. She counted the steps to the edge of the building, looked down at the teeming minuscule people going about their daily chores and then climbed down. The next day, she repeated the exercise. On the third day, she jumped down to her death. She was my classmate –bright, intelligent, and vivacious. The school was stunned into silence. Then the gossip mills started doing the rounds: “She was a lesbian and that explained her suicide.” Till today I have no idea whether she was or this was pure conjecture. Even if she was, so what? The cruel fact is that, at the young age of 14, she had no one to guide her or talk her out of the darkness she felt engulfed by. “Suicide fundamentally is an escape from an unbearable situation that is ironically a self-protective move,” writes Dr Anjali Chhabria.

Self-protective? If only…if only…

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), every 3 seconds a person somewhere in the world tries to kill themselves, and every 40 seconds one succeeds. Suicide is one of the top three causes of death in the age group 15 to 35. The psychological, social, and financial impact of suicide on the family and society is immeasurable. About 1 lakh people die of suicide in India every year. Every suicide leaves at least 6 people devastated. That means 6 lakh people are left behind with guilt and self-blame.

These numbers are alarming. Every day, we read about at least one teenager committing suicide. Many reasons are cited for these suicides: exam pressure, parental expectations, bullying, sense of inadequacy, feeling of being unloved etc.

Be it a broken heart, insecurity, failure in an examination or job, financial constraints or rejection from a friend—standing atop a building and jumping to your death should not be the way out. There is a help. Seek it. This is the message which not just the youth but all individuals who are vulnerable need to understand.

So, yes, life will not pan out the way we imagine it will and there will be times when we may not be in a mental condition to make the best decisions for ourselves. It is especially at times like this, that we need to reach out to those who can help us to rethink and reconsider . There is always another option.

While we Indians have progressed so much, and in so many fields, it is tragic that when it comes to the subject of mental health, our understanding of it is abysmal and primitive. We still believe that it is only “mad” people who visit psychiatrists or seek help for mental illness. It is this archaic and dangerous notion that instills in us, a hesitation not only in acknowledging this condition but also prevents us from seeking help for it. Because of this a lot of lives that could have been saved are lost instead to suicide.

The past few years have seen a series of suicides by actors. Hollywood star Robin Williams suicide shook the world. He was the funny man, the wonderful free-spirited teacher from Dead Poets Society. What could possibly have gone wrong? Acting is a very demanding profession. It demands that the actor remains in a state of perpetual ’emotional preparedness’ -ready to explode at the command, “Start sound, camera, action!” Shot was done, she/he is expected to effortlessly push back the emotional upheaval into storage and function “normally”.

We are consistently asked to do the opposite of what civilized behavior demands of us — that of keeping our emotions under control. This requires years of practice and takes its toll. Inevitably the residue of frequent emotional churning leaves its traces. No wonder actors are prone to being neurotic and highly strung. It is an adrenalin rush. Actors inhabit the world of the characters they play and willingly expose themselves to varied and demanding emotional rollercoaster rides. This has its many effects. The highs of success, the lows of failure come under the glare of public scrutiny often leading to anxiety and depression. Nobody believes this. An actor is supposed to be the epitome of confidence and positivity. Friends and family are often unable to understand. Even small irritations start assuming the proportions of insurmountable obstacles. The more you struggle against it the more tightly the depression holds you in its grip. At such times you need professional help.

Even small irritations start assuming the proportions of insurmountable obstacles. The more you struggle against it the more tightly the depression holds you in its grip. At such times you need professional help. Dr. Anjali Chhabria has equipped hundreds of vulnerable people with the ability to recognize symptoms of depression and find the strength to overcome feelings of hopelessness before it becomes too late.”

