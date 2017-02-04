Shabana Azmi: Portrayal of Hindi film heroine has changed

Shabana Azmi talks about the changing times in Bollywood for the leading ladies Shabana Azmi talks about the changing times in Bollywood for the leading ladies

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi says there has been a visible and an evident change in the portrayal of Hindi film heroines in the industry.

Asked how has cinema helped in bringing a change, Shabana said, “I think there is a lot of difference now. If you look at the way the Hindi film heroine is portrayed today — from the ‘sati savitri’ she used to be… It has completely changed.”

The 66-year-old National Award winner also lauded actresses Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt for their work.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“When you see the girls today… As reflected by many films that Vidya Balan has done or this very young actress Alia Bhatt has done… So it is changing, but definitely, there’s a lot more that needs to be done,” she said.

Shabana was here at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 to support a show by NGO Kranti by Mandeep Nagi, where the daughters of rehabilitated and rescued women from the red light districts, took to the ramp.

Also read: Javed Akhtar turns 72, Shabana Azmi praises his ‘magical persona’

“I think the work that Kranti is doing is revolutionary… And also the fact that it has been chosen at the show here, which is a mainstream show, where we talk about the world of glitz and glamour and then we shine a light on those, who the society would treat as invisible,” Shabana told IANS after the show got over.