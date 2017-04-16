Shabana Azmi’s tweets about Cannes 1976 is a perfect throwback to the sweeter and simpler times of Bollywood

This photo of Shabana Azmi, Shyam Benegal and Smita Patil at Cannes Film Festival 1976 is a major throwback. This photo of Shabana Azmi, Shyam Benegal and Smita Patil at Cannes Film Festival 1976 is a major throwback.

On a fine weekend, Sonam Kapoor decided to have a Twitter chat with veteran actor Shabana Azmi. The small conversation over a few tweets and retweets were a striking reminder of the simple times in the film industry. Today when we think of Cannes Film Festival, more than the films we remember Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and other gorgeous actors of Bollywood and their glamourous moments at the red carpets of the film festival. As much as we enjoy watching the Bachchan bahu not ageing at all, and Sonam Kapoor setting new fashion trends every year, Shabana Azmi’s simple tweet will still make you miss a time when you were probably not even born.

“In Cannes1976 for Nishant in official section.The simplicity of it all. Film was important not the clothes!,” tweeted Shabana Azmi,

“We had only 8 USD each survived on the per diem given by the Festival.Shyam had Smita and me walk down the promenade in saris 4 attention,” wrote Shabana Azmi while sharing a photo.

“You look beautiful!,” wrote Sonam Kapoor who shared the screen with her in the National Award-winning film, Neerja.

Later Shabana tweeted on how Shyam Benegal had made Smita Patil and her walk around wearing saris, just so that they could gather the attention of the pedestrians and ask them to watch their film. ” V had no money so Shyam made us walk down d promenade in saris n ask ppl who turned in curiosity to watch our film.it worked house was full,” replied Shabana Azmi.

This simple tweet was a major throwback of what Cannes used to be. It was not flocked with people, brands and shutterbugs penetrating their way through the crowd to get a selfie with a star. Cannes Film Festival is still considered one of the prestigious film festivals in the world, however today they make heads turn not because of the films that are screened but more because of a lipstick shade.

