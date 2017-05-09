Shab first look: Raveena Tandon next looks deep, dark and intriguing. See pic

Shab features Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee. Shab features Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee.

Raveena Tandon rightly said that her last film, revenge drama Maatr, wasn’t her comeback as she was around and signing projects if it looked intriguing to her. Maatr might have not done as well at the box office as expected, but the audience has surely applauded Raveena’s performance and the intention of the film. And even before her fans could breathe, the amazing actor’s next film is here. Titled Shab, the movie has been directed by Onir and co-produced by actor Sanjay Suri and Onir. Its first look poster was released on Tuesday, and it definitely looks another exciting project from Raveena, Onir and Sanjay.

Set in South Delhi, Shab is a romantic drama which reportedly explores intense human relationships. The first poster was shared by Onir himself on Twitter. He wrote, “Sharing with youThe first look of our film @ShabTheFilm.” In the poster, we see the film’s three prominent characters — Raveena, debutants Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee. Sanjay Suri also reportedly makes an appearance in the film. For the uninitiated, Arpita is a popular Bengali actor and wife of Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Raveena plays a fashion guru in the film who helps in building the career of aspiring model Ashish. Arpita, on the other hand, portrays a girl-next-door who is in love with Ashish’s character. As the relationships of the trio is explored, the role of the city and its underbelly in deciding their fate, also surfaces.

Check out the poster of Shab here.

Sharing with youThe first look of our film @ShabTheFilm pic.twitter.com/FpJG9wxGxX — Onir (@IamOnir) May 9, 2017

Sanjay Suri had delivered a power packed performance of an HIV victim in Onir’s directorial debut My Brother Nikhil in 2005. It is heard that Onir wrote the script of Shab much before making My Brother Nikhil.

Shab is set to release on June 30.

