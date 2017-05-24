Shaan urges Sonu Nigam to come back to Twitter and ‘spread love’

Sonu Nigam had recently faced flak for his comments on azaan which resulted in a lot of noise. Sonu Nigam had recently faced flak for his comments on azaan which resulted in a lot of noise.

Here’s another controversy brewing and this time it’s the music fraternity who is taking sides and voicing its opinion. Ever since the Twitter account of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was suspended, things haven’t remained quiet on the social media. Sonu Nigam expressed anger over suspension of Abhijeet’s account by quitting Twitter and giving reasons and picking names of people including Paresh Rawal whose offensive tweet against Arundhati Roy kicked off this new trouble few days back. Sonu is now being urged by fellow singer and his contemporary Shaan to come back.

Shaan took to Twitter and left a message for Sonu Nigam. He wrote, “We understand the frustration and hopelessness that You feel.. bhai I can only urge and request you to stay and spread the Love @sonunigam.”

We understand the frustration and hopelessness that You feel.. bhai I can only urge and request you to stay and spread the Love @sonunigam — Shaan (@singer_shaan) May 24, 2017

Sonu Nigam, in a series of tweets, had written, “One Could disagree wth Abhijeetda’s language but isn’t Shehla’s accusation tht BJP has a Sex Racket, Provocation enough to Supporters? If His account is deleted, why not Her?”

He added, “I quit Twitter Today in Defiance of this One Sided Sham. Every Logical, Sensible Patriot and Humanist should. I am sorry I don’t belong to a place which spews so much Venom with such Relish! A place that taints me Anti Muslim in some losers’ minds. I have no Religion. I follow my own religion choosing d Best from everywhere.”

Also read | Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Twitter account suspended, singer claims his tweets not offensive

Sonu Nigam had recently faced flak for his comments on azaan which resulted in a lot of noise. In defiance, Sonu had shaved off his head too.

Abhijeet’s Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday after he posted a series of allegedly offensive tweets targeted at JNU student Shehla Rashid’s tweet against BJP. According to him, it was a move aimed at curbing nationalist voices including him. After the users accused the 58-year-old singer of using “inappropriate” and “insulting” language, Twitter took the step and suspended his account.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd