Seven must-watch Bollywood thrillers on Netflix

Here is a list of some amazing Bollywood thrillers on Netflix that will certainly keep you on tenterhooks until the end. Grab some popcorn and get ready to remain glued to your seats.

Kahaani

This Vidya Balan starrer will give you an adrenaline rush. Kahaani is one of Bollywood’s finest thrillers with nail-biting suspense that ends with an absolutely unexpected climax.

Special 26

This Akshay Kumar film is certainly not an “only one-time watch”. Special 26 will keep on the edge of your seats until the end thanks to its phenomenally unconventional plot.

Madras Cafe

A spy thriller set in the backdrop of Sri Lankan civil war. The heart-wrenching scenes in the film will certainly send chills down your spine.

That Girl In Yellow Boots

Starring Kalki Koechlin, the film tells the story of a British girl who comes to Mumbai in search of her Indian father. The film, which showcases the dark side of our society, will give you goosebumps.

Baadshaho

The actioner set in the Indian emergency era of 1975-77 is a multi-starrer film that will keep you in suspense for complete 120 minutes only to end with a shocking climax.

Kaabil

A love story which turns into a revenge saga, Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam will leave you in tears.

Hate Story

A tale of betrayal and revenge, Hate Story is the first installment of the erotic thriller series that will keep you guessing until the end. Starring Paoli Dam, the film is a perfect blend of steamy romance and intense suspense.

