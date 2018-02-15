Selling of sex in films is dead: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt unveiled the trailer of the web series, Untouchables. Vikram Bhatt unveiled the trailer of the web series, Untouchables.

The audience, today, would have a hard time remembering the last worthwhile film that Vikram Bhatt made, but that cannot take away from the fact that the director was a pioneer as far as contemporary eroticas are concerned. In fact, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call him and his frequent collaborators, Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, the flag-bearers of the genre. Raaz, Murder, Jism, Footpath, Kasoor are just few of the names that awakened Bollywood and the audience to tasteful erotic content.

But today in the name of adult films, audience is served a presentation of poorly shot, tacky intimate scenes. Bollywood has clearly not been able to take the genre ahead. In fact, Vikram’s own films recently, with the likes of 1921, Raaz Reboot, Love Games have been forgettable. When asked the reason behind lack of good quality adult content in Hindi films, the director said that with the availability of cheap data, makers can’t allure audience by selling sex and hence adult films don’t work anymore unless they are served with solid stories.

“It is sad. Selling of sex in films is dead. There was a time when people did not have access to internet, data. So, the only sexuality you could sell to them was the one they saw on the screen. Now, the data is so cheap, everyone has a phone. So, I always say that when the audience can see a woman in all her glory, why will they spend money on seeing her in half her glory?”

“You will have to tell stories. And on the phone, you have everything. On the push of a button, you can go to a free porn site, you can do anything. So, when people come to your site, they come for stories. For sex, they can go to a porn site, that’s not why they would come to you,” said the director at the launch of his own digital channel, VB on The Web.

At the launch, the director unveiled the trailer of the web series, Untouchables, which marks the directorial debut of his daughter Krishna Bhatt, and will be showcased on VB on The Web.

