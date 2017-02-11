Self-defence gaining popularity in India: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar launched the 2nd Kudo World Cup on Friday. Akshay Kumar launched the 2nd Kudo World Cup on Friday.

Action star Akshay Kumar, who has a black belt in Taekwondo, says that self-defense is generating a lot of interest among India’s younger generation.

Akshay said, “We can all see that slowly but steadily, the momentum of martial arts, self-defense, Kudo are getting a big hype in India. And for this, I would like to thank all the parents and the guardians who have shown a lot of interest in the self-defense art and got their children admitted to learn it.”

Also read | Jolly LLB 2 movie review : Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla make this an unalloyed delight

The 49-year-old was speaking at the launch of the 2nd Kudo World Cup here on Friday.

“I feel very proud of the fact that we are hosting 25 countries in this tournament,” he said.

The actor even took to Twitter to express his excitement for the world cup. He wrote,”A moment of great pride hosting the 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017 with 25 participating countries! Here’s wishing everyone of you the very best.”

A moment of great pride hosting the 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017 with 25 participating countries! Here’s wishing everyone of you the very best 😁 pic.twitter.com/FyrWAHuGU8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 10, 2017

Akshay organises free martial arts classes for women at the Andheri Sports Complex.

More from the world of Entertainment:

On the film front, the Jolly LLB 2 actor is set to star with Taapsee Pannu in Naam Shabana, a spin-off from the 2015 film Baby.