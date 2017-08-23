Arjun Kapoor shares a throwback picture, asks ‘who are these people?’

Arjun Kapoor shared a family throwback picture, and we are speechless. Arjun Kapoor shared a family throwback picture, and we are speechless.

Arjun Kapoor time and again has been caught reminiscing about his childhood. His pictures not only make fans do a double take but it inspires them as the actor has had a major transformation from fat to fit. While we drool over his Gunday body, we also feel he was super cute during his growing up years. On Wednesday, Arjun shared a picture of him with his cousins, which is going to leave you speechless. In the picture, we see Sonam Kapoor, who does not look much different from how she looks now, obviously sans all that glamour. However, it is Arjun who can’t be identified in one go.

So, let us help you. The bespectacled boy in black standing right behind Anshula Kapoor (Arjun’s sister) is the Mubarakan actor. And we are assuming the boy in front of Sonam is Harshvardhan Kapoor, who recently made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. But who is the kid? Well, only Arjun has the answer to this question.

Arjun shared the picture on Instagram. He captioned the photo as, “Dude, like who are these people ???”

Earlier, during the promotions of his recent release Mubarakan, when Anil Kapoor asked Arjun about his favourite cousin between Sonam, Rhea and Harsh, Arjun said, “Sonam is my favorite cousin. We both are of similar age. We both have gone to same school and from the beginning I am very protective about her and will always be in my life.”

On the work front, the 32-year-old will next be seen in Namastey Canada, opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film will be directed by Vipul Shah, who helmed Akshay Kumar starrer Namastey London.

There are also reports that Arjun has a signed film opposite Kriti Sanon titled Farzi.

