Secret Superstar vs 2.0: Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth set for a big clash this Diwali 2017

Aamir Khan’s next production Secret Superstar, which was supposed to release in August, has been shifted to Diwali this year. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “Aamir Khan Productions’ #SecretSuperstar will now release in Diwali 2017. Zee Studios presents. Directed by Advait Chandan.” The film has been directed by Aamir’s close friend and stars Zaira Wasim, who won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dangal.

The new release date of Secret Superstar has left everyone excited and and shocked at the same time. Many are wondering why Aamir took such a decision to release his film alongside the much-awaited and one of the biggest releases this year – Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0. Now that both the movies are scheduled for Diwali, we are sure there is going to be a lot of firework at the box-office this year.

#BreakingNews: Aamir Khan Productions’ #SecretSuperstar will now release in Diwali 2017. Zee Studios presents. Directed by Advait Chandan. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2017

Secret Superstar is a story about a girl with a passion for singing. She wants to be heard all across the globe but the problem is her daddy dearest who cruelly rips apart her guitar as she watches. She realises her dream by wearing a hijab and secretly uploading her songs on YouTube. Aamir plays her mentor and a rockstar in the film, who will yet again surprise the audience with his transformation by getting into the skin of his character.

The music of the film will be scored by Amit Trivedi, who said, “Secret Superstar is one of the most amazing projects I have worked on. Working with Aamir Khan was a dream and it came true. He is the most amazing person to work with.”

The film was earlier supposed to release on August 4 but now it will release on Diwali weekend.

