Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan’s film will inspire you to pursue your dreams

The much-awaited trailer of Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar is out. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan, who will be seen in an extended cameo in the Diwali release. The trailer shows him as a Messiah for Zaira, who is an aspiring singer. Zaira plays a girl from a Muslim family who has the talent to sing but is restricted by her father. While Zaira is trying to find her wings to fly away from all the rules and regulations that are being forced upon her in the name of izzat and religion, it is the internet that comes to her rescue.

The girl starts posting her videos on YouTube without revealing her identity, and soon she becomes the superstar of Internet. The story of this film is said to be inspired by true events but nothing has been revealed as of yet. As the trailer proceeds, you realise that it is quite similar to Taare Zameen Par in terms of making the society realise the potential of the next generation. We loved the example that Aamir gives to Zaira on success. He says, “Do you see these bubbles in the glass? No one can stop them from rising above. Your talent is also such. No one can stop you.”

We also love how Aamir looks in the trailer. This is for the second time that we would experience Aamir and Zaira’s camaraderie on screen. Earlier, the two shared screen space in Dangal.

Secret Superstar is directed by debutante Advait Chauhan. The film will release on October 19, 2017.

