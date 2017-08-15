Secret Superstar producer Aamir Khan says, ‘we just make films we believe in’

Aamir Khan talks about his next project, Secret Superstar. Aamir Khan talks about his next project, Secret Superstar.

Superstar Aamir Khan said he makes movies in which he strongly believes. The 52-year-old actor-producer said he was fortunate towork with talented people along the way. “We just make films we believe in. I am fortunate that the writers, directors and other talented people have come to us with films they want to make, as somehow it (referring to films) has worked out well. We have believed in what we made and we’ve worked with very talented people,” Aamir said in a statement.

Currently, Aamir has geared up for the release of his home production “Secret Superstar”, in which he stars alongside his “Dangal” co-actor Zaira Wasim. Aamir turned producer with the 2001 release “Lagaan”, that turned out to be a blockbuster, followed by films such as “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na”, “Delhi Belly” and “Dangal”. “Secret Superstar” is the story of a young girl (Wasim), who embarks on a journey to chase her dreams under anonymity.

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim had earlier collaborated for Dangal. Zaira received her first National Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the wrestling drama.

Talking about the similarity between the two films, producer Aamir said, “This film and Dangal, both are based on the same topic – which is changing the attitude towards girls. Treating girls equally as we treat our boys. This is again based on empowerment of the girl child.”

The film, written and directed by Advait Chandan, is slated to release on October 18.

