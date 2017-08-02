Secret Superstar new poster: Dreamy Zaira Wasim and rockstar Aamir Khan are on a musical journey

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar trailer to be released today. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar trailer to be released today.

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has been generating buzz ever since its teaser was posted last year. Now, Aamir has shared a new poster to make our wait a little easier. He tweeted, “Hey guys, the Secret Superstar trailer will be out at 6.30/45 pm today. Here is the poster of the film. Love. a.”

It features Dangal girl Zaira Wasim in a school dress, lost in her own dreams playing a guitar while Aamir Khan is in his true rockstar form. Secret Superstar is the story of a small-town girl who wants to be a world-famous singer. But it obviously won’t be easy. What becomes an obstacle for the girl is her own father. But she does not succumb, not completely anyway. Wearing a hijab and refusing to display her name, she resorts to uploading her work on YouTube, and she becomes a sensation overnight.

While Aamir himself has called the film a superhit in the trailer, we will have to wait to see the trailer. Last seen in Dangal, Aamir plays Zaira’s mentor-rockstar in the film, and is in a completely new look all with blonde spikes and everything.

Hey guys, the Secret Superstar trailer will be out at 6.30/45 pm today. Here is the poster of the film. Love. a. pic.twitter.com/zNCSIbjzdq — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 2, 2017

Aamir Khan’s superhit Taare Zameen Par, which was based on a dyslexic child Ishaan (Darsheel Safari), also showcased the wonderful chemistry he shared with child actors.

Secret Superstar was earlier supposed to release on August 4 but it was surprisingly announced that it will release on the Diwali weekend. Surprising because it will release alongside Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 and we can’t hold our excitement for this superstar weekend.

