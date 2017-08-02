Secret Superstar new poster: Dreamy Zaira Wasim and rockstar Aamir Khan are on a musical journey

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has been generating buzz ever since its teaser was posted last year. Now, Aamir has shared a new poster to make our wait a little easier. He tweeted, “Hey guys, the Secret Superstar trailer will be out at 6.30/45 pm today. Here is the poster of the film. Love. a.”
It features Dangal girl Zaira Wasim in a school dress, lost in her own dreams playing a guitar while Aamir Khan is in his true rockstar form. Secret Superstar is the story of a small-town girl who wants to be a world-famous singer. But it obviously won’t be easy. What becomes an obstacle for the girl is her own father. But she does not succumb, not completely anyway. Wearing a hijab and refusing to display her name, she resorts to uploading her work on YouTube, and she becomes a sensation overnight.
While Aamir himself has called the film a superhit in the trailer, we will have to wait to see the trailer. Last seen in Dangal, Aamir plays Zaira’s mentor-rockstar in the film, and is in a completely new look all with blonde spikes and everything.
Aamir Khan’s superhit Taare Zameen Par, which was based on a dyslexic child Ishaan (Darsheel Safari), also showcased the wonderful chemistry he shared with child actors.
Secret Superstar was earlier supposed to release on August 4 but it was surprisingly announced that it will release on the Diwali weekend. Surprising because it will release alongside Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 and we can’t hold our excitement for this superstar weekend.
