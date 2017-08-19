Secret Superstar has got many secret superstars in it: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Secret Superstar to release this Diwali. Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Secret Superstar to release this Diwali.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose production house is coming up with Secret Superstar, says the film has a lot of “secret” superstars. Secret Superstar is a story of a girl who dreams big to be a singer, but is held back by the pressure of her family, therefore, secretly reaches her audience on social media. The role of the aspiring singer Insu has been played by Zaira Wasim, who earlier was seen alongside Aamir in Dangal.

The film has been helmed by debut director Advait Chandan. “I would like to say Kiran and I feel we are so fortunate that such talented people have come to us with material that we have loved and it’s great for us to be able to make films, introduce films, give opportunity to creative talent like Advait,” Aamir said in a statement.

”Secret Superstar as the title in the film refers to Zaira and of course, Zaira is a huge star but it’s no longer a secret. She was a secret superstar until Dangal had released. But I must tell you that Secret Superstar has got many secret superstars in it. Slowly one by one we will be revealing each one of the superstars as we go along this journey and Advait is certainly one of them. When you see the film you’ll realise what a beautiful story he has written and how well he had made the film,” he added.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is slated to release this Diwali.

