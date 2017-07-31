Secret Superstar first poster: Zaira Wasim is on her way to freedom. Is this Aamir Khan’s next blockbuster? See photo

New poster of Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar released. New poster of Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar released.

Aamir Khan’s big Diwali release Secret Superstar has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its teaser released last year. Now, the first poster of the film has been shared online with the announcement that the trailer will release on August 2. Featuring Dangal girl Zaira Wasim in a school dress and walking on a road where trees have music notes instead of leaves, the poster looks intriguing.

Secret Superstar is the story of a small-town girl who wants to be a world-famous singer but what comes in her way is her own father. But she does not succumb, not completely anyway. Wearing a hijab and refusing to display her name, the little girl resorts to uploading her work on YouTube, and obviously becomes a sensation.

Mr Perfectionist Aamir himself has called the film a superhit and how can we not agree! Last seen in Dangal, Aamir plays her mentor-rockstar in the film, and together with his blonde spikes, it looks like the audience is in for a surprise this time too.

Here is the speculated look of Aamir Khan in the movie but makers have refused to confirm.

The poster also takes us back to Aamir Khan’s superhit film, Taare Zameen Par where in he helps a dyslexic Ishaan, played by Darsheel Safari, realise his dreams. But looking at the teaser, it is obvious that Aamir Khan’s two characters in the movies are going to be poles apart.

True to its name, the project was kept a secret till the picture of Aamir’s new look landed with indianexpress.com a few months ago. Soon enough, the teaser was released online and created a storm. The film was earlier supposed to release on August 4 but now it will release on the Diwali weekend. There have been talks that it will release alongside Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 and we are anxiously waiting for this blockbuster festive weekend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd