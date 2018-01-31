Secret Superstar box office: Aamir Khan starrer crosses Rs 450 crore in China

Secret Superstar crosses 450 crores in China. Secret Superstar crosses 450 crores in China.

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar is making a killing at the Chinese box office. The film, which has proved to be a smashing hit in China, recently crossed Rs 450 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest collection of the film and wrote, “#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance in China… Crosses $ 70 million…[Week 2] Mon $ 3.12 mn Tue $ 3.20 mn Total: $ 72.52 million [₹ 461.91 cr]”.

After Dangal, PK and now Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan has claimed a hat-trick of hits in China. Chinese local news website China Daily wrote about Aamir’s growing popularity in the country, “Some local analysts compare his stardom in China to that of Hollywood actors Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio. Others wonder if Khan is an activist actor. Still others describe him as a feminist. The Chinese media seem to have settled for Mishu, or Uncle Aamir.”

Secret Superstar had a historic opening at the Chinese box office and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in the first three days of its release in the country. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the tremendous success of the film and wrote,” #SecretSuperstar enjoys INCREDIBLE audience rating on Chinese movie ticket and fan rating sites, which explains the IMPRESSIVE footfalls at multiplexes there… Surprisingly, the audience rating is higher than #Dangal, which grossed approx $ 200 mn in China.”

