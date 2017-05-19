Second poster of Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

The Oscar-winning director Majid Majidi just finished shooting a film based in India. The Oscar-winning director Majid Majidi just finished shooting a film based in India.

The second poster of Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s upcoming film Beyond The Clouds was revealed on Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival here. The film, which stars actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar, focuses on a brother- sister relationship and the lives of common people.

Actor Malvika Mohanan, who is the daughter of renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan, stars as Ishaan’s sister in the film. The film is based in India. The new look shows a silhouette shot of actor Ishaan Khatter, walking in a streetlight lit slum area with a bundle in his hand as a starless purple night sky stretches above. A different side of the city is visible in this picture as high-rise buildings flank the surroundings. Glittering artificial lights in the pucca houses is a contrast to the dark, abysmal temporary residences.

The first poster of the film was unveiled at the Berlin Film Festival in February this year featuring Ishaan along with the beautiful Flamingo birds in Mumbai. The Oscar-winning director recently finished shooting his film.

Majidi, renowned for his 1998 Oscar-nominated film Children of Heaven and world cinema classics like The Song of Sparrows, The Color of Paradise and Baran, travelled across multiple locations in India for the film. Apart from Ishaan, Beyond The Clouds also stars Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan and National Award-winning Bengali director Goutam Ghose. The movie has been produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy.

“ Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, whose work I adore, have represented India’s culture, rich heritage and the lives of common people to a global audience. These visions and images have stayed in my mind for years and cajoled me to make a film in India,” he said. It was earlier speculated that actor Deepika Padukone had auditioned to play Malvika’s role.

