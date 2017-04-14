Actor Sayani Gupta signs a short film with writer of Salman Khan starrer Kick

Sayani Gupta, who previously worked with two superstars of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, will now feature in a short film named Shameless. Sayani Gupta, who previously worked with two superstars of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, will now feature in a short film named Shameless.

It surely takes a lot of talent to make a mark in a film which already has superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. But Sayani Gupta seems to be on a roll. She did FAN with SRK. She even played Sidharth malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s friend in last year’s Baar Baar Dekho. But her very recent strong appearance in Akshay’s Jolly LLB 2 is what has stayed in our minds. The unstoppable Sayani is now all set to feature in a short film that will be directed by Keith Gomes, who has been an eminent writer for Sajid Nadiadwala films including Salman Khan starrer Kick.

The film, which has been titled Shameless, is a thriller and the storyline is about a guy who is addicted to apps and ordering online, and a delivery girl. The complete drama in the film revolves around them. The film also stars writer-actor Hussain Dalal, who has worked with Sayani in her debut film Margarita With A Straw. Both Sayani and Hussain hail from a theatre background, so the shooting of the film became even more interesting with the long takes. Nearly the entire script has been played out by only these two actors and that has been captured in different magnifications.

“When Hussain called me saying that there was this short he wants me to act in along with him and told me the premise, I was immediately hooked. Then I read the script and it was quite thrilling honestly. Also it was a perfect piece for two actors and had a lot of scope for trying out something totally new and fun. Hussain and I have been great friends and have been wanting to collaborate ever since Margarita. I met Keith, the director and immediately loved him. He is a great writer but also an amazing guy. It was a small shoot over two days in an apartment in Dadar and we had a great time collaborating. This is why I love shorts, it gives you the scope to try out something new and unconventional without putting too much at stake. It’s a great medium to tell short stories which could have a long lasting impact,” said Sayani Gupta on her upcoming film.

Keith Gomes’ first short film, Child’s Play was screened at the prestigious Cannes Short Corner, a section of the Cannes film festival that features only short films.

On the commercial work front, Sayani will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos. For this role, Sayani is reverse ageing as she plays a 14-year-old girl in the film. Her recent pictures from the sets are a proof that Sayani is totally going to do justice to her role.

