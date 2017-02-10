Latest News

Sayani Gupta plays pregnant woman in Jolly LLB 2

Sayani Gupta says Akshay Kumar is a responsive and a helpful co-actor. Also, she feels he is a complete team player.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published:February 10, 2017 1:33 pm
Sayani Gupta, Sayani Gupta jolly llb 2, sayani gupta role jolly llb 2, jolly llb 2, jolly llb 2 star cast, jolly llb 2 akshay kumar, akshay kumar jolly llb 2, sayani gupta akshay kumar, sayani gupta akshay kumar equation, sayani gupta news, bollywood news, bollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express news, indian express Sayani Gupta loved the script of the Jolly LLB 2 and fell in love with her character Hina.

Not much has been said about Sayani Gupta’s role in Jolly LLB 2, but one hears she essays the role of a pregnant woman in the film. Without giving out much about her character in the entertainer, the actress says it was thrilling to be a part of the movie.

In Subhash Kapoor-directed Jolly LLB 2, Sayani, who made her acting debut in Margarita, with a Straw, plays a pregnant woman who is married to a character played by Manav Kaul.

Talking about it, she said in a statement: “I am honestly thrilled to be part of this fun franchise. I loved the script of the film and fell in love with my character Hina.

“It’s a part that I am proud to have etched and portrayed. It was such a joy collaborating with Subhash Kapoor as a director who is a great writer and director. He is really like a father figure and conducts himself with so much compassion and warmth on set. It rare to find such directors. Also working with old friend Manav Kaul was special.

“And Akshay Kumar, was the sweetest. He is such a responsive and helpful co-actor and a complete team player. I am really glad that I did this film and tell this story. Cause it will stay in people’s minds for a long time, I think.”

The movie also features Huma Qureshi.

