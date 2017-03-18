Sayani Gupta’s look in Jagga Jasoos revealed, and you would not believe it is her. See pics

Sayani Gupta has gone through a huge transformation for her role in Jagga Jasoos. Sayani Gupta has gone through a huge transformation for her role in Jagga Jasoos.

Sayani Gupta might have left everyone impressed with her small yet powerful role in Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, but she is set to shock you in her next outing, Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. The Fan actor’s look from the film just got revealed, and it is as close to being perfect, as you can think. Jagga Jasoos has already piqued the interest of the fraternity and fans with its trailer. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, the lead actors have interesting roles. The movie has made it to the ‘must watch’ list with its cinematagraphy.

We did know that Sayani Gupta, who also starred in Baar Baar Dekho and Parched last year, is a part of the project and plays the role of a 14-year-old. But, we all wondered how the actor is going to pull off something like this. Now, her look in the film has come out and we have to say she looks impressive. For a minute, you would think that she is a school going teenager in a skirt and brown sweater. Her hair-do only accentuates her character, and this is quite a surprise.

Sayani, who is known to experiment not just with her roles, but also her looks has gone beyond the expectations of fans with her next project and this only makes us want to watch Anurag Basu’s film even more.

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, the actor said, “I remember I had cut my hair and went for the audition and dada was quite surprised because actors don’t do these things before they have gotten the part. And once I went on set on the first day of shoot, and we were deciding the look for the character, I insisted that I should cut my hair in this little bob. Ajay, Ranbir’s hair stylist, was all excited to chop my locks, but Dada wasn’t convinced at first but I had the look so vivid in my mind, that after a while with Ranbir’s help, I finally managed to convince dada. He was super happy with the look. And then I just got stuck in this short hair look for over two years now. And I love it.”

The film, which has been in the making for quite a while, is expected to release in July 2017, however, there is no official confirmation on the same.

