Raid actor Saurabh Shukla says Daas Dev amalgamates Devdas and Hamlet

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla, who plays a pivotal role in the forthcoming film Daas Dev, says the film combines elements from two classics — Devdas and Hamlet.

A Daas Dev rap song was released on Monday as an introduction to the world of the film’s main story. It is rapped by director Sudhir Mishra and features Saurabh. Saurabh told IANS, “This is a very unusual rap song as opposed to a regular one that we often hear. Sudhir did the rap and it gives the insight of the main story of the film. Daas Dev basically takes elements from two classics that are Devdas Hamlet. The character that I am playing in the film is actually inspired from one of the characters from Hamlet. In the film, the journey of the protagonist Dev goes on a reverse gear from the original Devdas,” he added.

“It is the journey of Dev, who is a ‘das’ or slave of power, money, addiction and in the journey, how he breaks himself from all these and become free, becomes a Dev or a good person. “This is just the opposite story of Devdas, who was a good man, and slowly in a different situation, he became a ‘das’ of his addiction,” explained the actor.

Saurabh Shukla is currently riding high on the success of his last outing Raid which also starred Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz. Talking about the success of the film Saurabh had earlier said in a statement, “I am lucky to have got such a character. I am this dark, evil person. This was quite a challenging part as I have played grey characters earlier but not dark.

Daas Dev, featuring Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari among others, will release on April 20.

